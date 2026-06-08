DMK divorced Congress, no scope for reunion, says Bharathi

Bharathi further ruled out any possibility of the DMK reuniting with parties that had “betrayed” it and left. “We will never again accommodate those who stabbed us in the back and walked away. There will be neither a political association nor a relationship with them. DMK cadres will not accept them either,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Congress.

On the party’s alliance prospects, Bharathi said the DMK would not be part of any alliance that included the Congress. Referring to remarks by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram that the DMK-Congress alliance remained intact, Bharathi claimed that the DMK had effectively “divorced” the Congress.