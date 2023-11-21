DMK district secretaries to meet on Nov 26

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on November 26 to discuss the preparations for the second state conference of the DMK youth wing and Parliamentary poll preparations.

An announcement made by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that Chief Minister M K Stalin would chair the meeting of the district secretaries at 10.30 am at Hotel Accord Metropolitan in T Nagar on Sunday, November 26.

The agenda of the meeting, as per the announcement, was the second youth wing state conference and the works of the booth agents.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of a denial issued by the party high command regarding the district secretaries meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss the impact of the Rs 1,000 Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thongai monthly honorarium scheme implementation, recent Goondas detention of farmers and the works of alliance parties for the Parliamentary polls.