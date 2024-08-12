DMK district secretaries meet to be held on August 16

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of the party district secretaries here on August 16 to discuss the preparations for the annual "Mupperum Vizha" celebration.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, in a statement issued late Monday, announced that Chief Minister M K Stalin would chair a meeting of the party district secretaries at 10.30 in party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on August 16.

Though the Mupperum Vizha was stated as the agenda of the meeting, the announcement has fuelled fresh speculation surrounding the rumoured elevation of state minister and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister.

That the meeting happens a little over a week prior to the imminent business trip of the Chief Minister to the United States has provided fodder to the rumour mills in the party and beyond.

The timing of the district secretaries meeting attains significance considering the statement of state minister Rajakannappan that Udhayanidhi's elevation would be conclusive after August 19.