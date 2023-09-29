DMK dist secretaries to meet on Oct 1

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries and booth agents on October 1 to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Friday announced that Chief Minister MK Stalin would chair the virtual meeting of the district secretaries and booth agents to be held at 10.30 am on Sunday. Though the announcement insisted that the district secretaries and booth agents must compulsorily participate without stating the agenda of the meeting, it has been reliably learnt that the ensuing Lok Sabha election would be discussed then.

Stalin has already held three rounds of zonal meetings with booth agents in connection with the LS poll preparations.

Most recently, the DMK president was at Kangeyam in Tiruppur where he chaired a meeting of the booth agents of the western zone. Similar meetings were held for south and delta districts earlier in which the CM instructed the district secretaries and ministers to engage the genuine grievances of the booth agents. Stalin is expected to take stock of the ground reality in the months leading to the Parliamentary polls during his virtual interaction with the district bosses. Party insiders with knowledge of the meetings said that the high command would ascertain the views of the district heads on the ground reality in the backdrop of the implementation of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.