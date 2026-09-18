DMK demeaned me, Durai Vaiko retorts to KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Refuting the remarks of DMK principal secretary KN Nehru, MDMK Member of Parliament Durai Vaiko said that it was a tailored story and not true.
“In fact, I had lost my self-respect at Kalaignar Arivalayam in Tiruchy during the meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, and the DMK leaders insisted that I contest in their party symbol and continued to demean me for refusing the suggestion,” said Durai Vaiko, while addressing a press conference in Tiruchy on Friday.
Durai Vaiko said that as soon as the Lok Sabha election was announced and the Tiruchy segment was allotted to MDMK, for which he was selected as the candidate, the DMK leaders, particularly KN Nehru, forced him to contest under the DMK party symbol.
“When I went to take part in the meeting, I was wearing a black shirt, but the DMK functionaries asked me to remove the black shirt, and I lost my self-respect there. I had no option but to change the shirt, but still, they continued to demean me,” charged Durai Vaiko.
Durai Vaiko refused Nehru’s claim about his willingness to join DMK after dissolving the MDMK.
“It was a tailored story, and my entry into politics was an accident, and I will continue to stay in politics for the welfare of the party members and for the people who elected me as the Member of Parliament,” he said.
Durai Vaiko recalled Nehru’s statement of ‘incapability’ about the DMK president MK Stalin and the Youth Wing Secretary and leader of the opposition party Udayanidhi Stalin.
“Nehru is noted for destroying the political lives of the rivals in his own party, and even he indirectly worked against a few MLAs for their defeat in the just-completed assembly polls,” Durai Vaiko recalled.
Meanwhile, Durai Vaiko said NHAI has sanctioned a fund of Rs 95 crore and the railways department has allocated eight acres of land for the G-Corner project.
Apart from this, the subway works at Sanjeevi Nagar, Maruthi Nagar and Y-Junction would come up at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, and a regional office for ESI would come up in its own building, which would serve the employees from nine delta districts including Tiruchy, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur, Durai Vaiko added.