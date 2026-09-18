DMK demeaned me, Durai Vaiko retorts to KN Nehru

“In fact, I had lost my self-respect at Kalaignar Arivalayam in Tiruchy during the meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, and the DMK leaders insisted that I contest in their party symbol and continued to demean me for refusing the suggestion,” said Durai Vaiko, while addressing a press conference in Tiruchy on Friday.

Durai Vaiko said that as soon as the Lok Sabha election was announced and the Tiruchy segment was allotted to MDMK, for which he was selected as the candidate, the DMK leaders, particularly KN Nehru, forced him to contest under the DMK party symbol.

“When I went to take part in the meeting, I was wearing a black shirt, but the DMK functionaries asked me to remove the black shirt, and I lost my self-respect there. I had no option but to change the shirt, but still, they continued to demean me,” charged Durai Vaiko.