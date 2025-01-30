DMK demands code of conduct for Governors, timely approval of Bills in upcoming Parliament session

CHENNAI: Seeking to mount pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime during the ensuing budget session of the Parliament, the ruling DMK on Wednesday resolved to raise the issue of drafting a ‘code of conduct’ for governors till the abolition of the post and also set a time frame for the Raj Bhavan to approve the Bills sent by the State Assemblies.

In a resolution adopted to this effect at the meeting of the party MPs chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, the ruling DMK said, "Till the abolition of the post of governor, code of conduct must be drafted for governors to save the dignity of the post being politicised now. Also, a time frame must be set for the Governors to assent the files and Bills sent by the State Assembly."

Citing its prayer pending before the apex court in this regard, the DMK resolution said, "This meeting of MPs resolves to emphasize the issues during the ensuing session of the Parliament."

Recalling the debate of the Constituent Assembly regarding the powers of the governors, the DMK said, "RN Ravi occupies the post of governor only to impede the growth of the state. He did not stop politicising even on Republic Day. Even the opposition parties do not flay the government on R Day. The meeting condemns the governor for belittling the pride of the nation and the speciality of Tamil Nadu."

Citing various instances when the Governor was at loggerheads with its government, the resolution said, "The entire expenditure of the Raj Bhavan is met with by the State government using the taxpayer's money. Instead of guiding the party in power, he engages in politics like an opposition leader from the Raj Bhavan."

The meeting also resolved that the party's student wing would hold a massive protest in the national capital on February 6 demanding the withdrawal of the draft UGC regulations.

The meeting also condemned the union government for vying to enact the Wakf amendment law which would affect the minorities in the country.

The MPs also urged the union government to announce new railway schemes, pioneering projects for the state and allot funds for disaster relief.