"The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise," he said.

The latest assertion comes against the backdrop of the DMK's April opposition to the Union government's move to link the 33% women's reservation with delimitation and the Census exercise.

When the Modi government attempted to pass the delimitation Bill in Parliament ahead of the Assembly elections, Stalin had demanded immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, while criticising the Centre for linking it to delimitation.

"Let us be clear, we want women's reservation to be implemented now," he had said in a post on X on April 17.

After Parliament defeated the Bill on April 18, DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi accused the BJP of using the delimitation exercise to undermine women's reservation by linking the two pieces of legislation.