CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin's latest stand on delimitation marks a shift from the party's earlier demand to delink the women's reservation legislation from the exercise.
While the party insisted in April that 33% reservation for women be implemented based on the existing number of Lok Sabha constituencies, Stalin has now focused on protecting Tamil Nadu's 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats if the total number of constituencies increases.
In a statement on Friday, Stalin said Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats must not be reduced under any circumstances, even if the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased. He also demanded that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, frozen based on the 1971 Census, remain unchanged for another 25 years.
"The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise," he said.
The latest assertion comes against the backdrop of the DMK's April opposition to the Union government's move to link the 33% women's reservation with delimitation and the Census exercise.
When the Modi government attempted to pass the delimitation Bill in Parliament ahead of the Assembly elections, Stalin had demanded immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, while criticising the Centre for linking it to delimitation.
"Let us be clear, we want women's reservation to be implemented now," he had said in a post on X on April 17.
After Parliament defeated the Bill on April 18, DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi accused the BJP of using the delimitation exercise to undermine women's reservation by linking the two pieces of legislation.