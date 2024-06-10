DMK defers poll victory celebration in Coimbatore by a day to June 15

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has deferred its poll victory celebration in Coimbatore by a day to June 15.

The DMK had announced after a meeting of its newly elected MPs on June 8 that a "Mupperum Vizha" commemorating the valediction of Kalaignar centenary, thanking the state voters for the 40 out of 40 seat victory in Tamil Nadu and thanking Chief Minister M K Stalin for steering the alliance to the grand victory, would be organized at Coimbatore on June 14.

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Monday announced that the celebration would take place at 4pm in CODISSIA grounds in Coimbatore on June 15, instead of the earlier announced June 14.

No reason was cited for the change of date by the party.

Leaders of alliance parties and all newly elected MPs would take part in the meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin, a release issued in the name of Duraimurugan said, appealing to the district secretaries to make arrangements for the participation of party functionaries at all levels and cadres.

The DMK looks to make the most of the complete sweep in the state to negate the anti-incumbency factor flagged by the critics against its government.