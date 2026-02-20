DMK defends 'innocent' Nehru, party to deal with issue legally, says Bharati

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru on Friday said he would prove his innocence in court in connection with the case registered against him.
Addressing a press conference at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nehru said a detailed inquiry had been conducted even before the FIR was filed.
"We will approach the court accordingly to establish our innocence. We have not done anything wrong," he said.
Joining him at the press meet, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said attempts to weaken the party through legal action would not succeed and that the matter would be dealt with legally.
Referring to central investigative agencies such as the CBI and the ED, Bharathi alleged that such actions were politically motivated. He claimed the move was aimed at curbing the growing popularity of Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK, and at disrupting Nehru's electoral responsibilities, as he is in charge of 41 constituencies for the party.
Bharathi further alleged that the case against Nehru had been initiated at the behest of the leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami.