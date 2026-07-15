DMK declares TVK its principal political opponent

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi said the party would primarily focus its political attacks on the TVK.

Appealing to the media, Bharathi said reporters should direct their questions only to the ruling party.

"Our principal political opponent is now the TVK. Please ask us questions only about the TVK and not about other political parties," he said.

Recalling the party's strategy during the recently concluded Assembly elections, Bharathi said the DMK had focused its campaign on the AIADMK, while a stronger political challenger had emerged elsewhere.