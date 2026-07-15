DMK declares TVK its principal political opponent

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday signalled a shift in its political strategy, declaring that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is now its principal political opponent following the outcome of the recent Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi said the party would primarily focus its political attacks on the TVK.
Appealing to the media, Bharathi said reporters should direct their questions only to the ruling party.
"Our principal political opponent is now the TVK. Please ask us questions only about the TVK and not about other political parties," he said.
Recalling the party's strategy during the recently concluded Assembly elections, Bharathi said the DMK had focused its campaign on the AIADMK, while a stronger political challenger had emerged elsewhere.
"During the Assembly election, we were attacking a dead snake. Meanwhile, a poisonous snake entered the field, " he remarked.
Bharathi described the AIADMK as the "dead snake" and the ruling TVK as the "poisonous snake, " indicating that the DMK would now concentrate its political campaign against the ruling party.
"The situation should not be repeated. Our only principal political opponent is the TVK. Please ask questions only about that party," he added.
During the Assembly election campaign, several DMK leaders, including Bharathi, largely downplayed the TVK and often declined to respond to questions about the party. However, after the TVK emerged as the ruling party following the election, the DMK has shifted its political focus and begun targeting the government more aggressively, with Bharathi now declaring the TVK as the party's principal political opponent.