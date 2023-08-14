DMK deceived people with false promise over NEET: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami held the DMK government responsible for the suicide of medical aspirant Jagadeeswaran and his father. He charged that the "incompetent" government in the state is playing with the lives of students for their political gain and demanded concrete measures to get exemption for the state from the National Eligibilty-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The then opposition leader and present Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin listed out several unrealistic promises, including abolition of NEET, to earn the confidence of the people. And their sole aim was to return to power.

They went to the extent of saying that they know the formula to do away with the NEET by a single signature. They would execute the formula once they voted to power. But nothing changed till date, said Palaniswami in a statement.

The AIADMK regime had launched a legal battle against NEET. However, the DMK party and its leaders made mockery of the then government's efforts. After coming to power, they adopted a resolution against NEET and also constituted a committee headed by retired HC Judge A K Rajan. Now, the anti-NEET bill is forwarded to the President, he said.

Pointing out the AIADMK government's 7.5% reservation for the government school students in medical seats. Special coaching classes had been organised for the aspirants of medicine.

However, the DMK regime led to closure of the special coaching classes. The present government had also failed to create awareness among the student communities about other options related to medicine.

"The TN government should stop cheating the students and their parents and focus on getting exemption from the NEET exam, " he added.