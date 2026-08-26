DMK cries TN’s slide; min calls it ‘paid’ news

Even Speaker JCD Prabhakar later put an end to the discussion, saying that “all the members in the House have great respect for the media,” but the damage was already done, leading to a heated debate.

The minister said the government had attracted Rs 1 lakh crore in investments in three months, while one lakh youth were expected to get employment. But her remarks on ‘paid news’ drew strong objections from Opposition members, who said such comments were an insult to the media and democracy.

The exchange took place during the debate on grant demands, when DMK member Austin cited figures on industrial and economic growth under the previous DMK government. Referring to a recent investors’ conference, he questioned how many of the projects were new investments and how many involved expansion by existing investors.