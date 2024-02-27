DMK-CPI talks: Consensus eludes on constituencies

CHENNAI: Constituencies and not numbers seem to be the bone of contention between the ruling DMK and the CPI as the parties held the second round of seat sharing negotiation for the Parliamentary polls here on Monday. The DMK negotiation team led by its treasurer TR Baalu discussed the choice of constituencies with the CPI team helmed by K Subbarayan.

“The talks were very, very conducive. But, we have nothing to communicate now. We will be in a position to do it after March 3,” Subbarayan told reporters at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, admitting to submitting a list of constituencies of their choice to the DMK team in the first round of talks.

“They will invite us to sign the pact after March 3. Apart from the sitting seats, we have asked more. Final position will be known after the final talks,” he added.

CPI, which currently holds Tirupur and Nagapattinam seats, is also learnt to have included Tenkasi and Mayiladuthurai in its wish list. “In the event of DMK unwilling to allocate sitting Tirupur seat, we would push for one of the other two seats. There is no compromise on giving up Nagapattinam. In all probability, we do not want to compromise on our tally of two seats,” a highly placed source in the CPI disclosed.

The CPI was also said to have indicated its willingness to get a Rajya Sabha nomination in case the DMK wanted to reduce one seat from its existing tally. A DMK source told DT Next on condition of anonymity that the agreement would be reached in a week once the constituencies are finalised with other allies.

“It will take time to create consensus with all allies. Some constituencies are sought by more than one ally. Consensus must be created among friends. The agreements would be signed in a week with most allies,” the DMK source added. The DMK would hold talks with the VCK on Tuesday.