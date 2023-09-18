DMK councilor of Ward 59 passed away due to heart attack

CHENNAI: DMK councillor K Saraswathi of Ward 59 passed away on Monday due to heart attack. She was 58.

The councillor had heart issues and recently underwent bypass surgery.

Mayor R Priya said, "After a councilor expires, the election should be conducted only after six months as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). As of now, the election will be held in Wards -- 165 and 122, and the date would be announced next month."

Earlier, three councilors passed away due to illness – Ward 165 councilor Nanjil Eshwar Prasad of Congress, and two DMK councillors -- Sheeba Vasu of Ward 122, and Alapakkam K Shanmugam of Ward 146 in the city.

According to Ripon Building sources, of the total 200 wards, four seats are now vacant due to the demise of sitting councillors.