DMK councilor of Ward 59 passed away due to heart attack

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2023 3:02 PM GMT
K Saraswathi

CHENNAI: DMK councillor K Saraswathi of Ward 59 passed away on Monday due to heart attack. She was 58.

The councillor had heart issues and recently underwent bypass surgery.

Mayor R Priya said, "After a councilor expires, the election should be conducted only after six months as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). As of now, the election will be held in Wards -- 165 and 122, and the date would be announced next month."

Earlier, three councilors passed away due to illness – Ward 165 councilor Nanjil Eshwar Prasad of Congress, and two DMK councillors -- Sheeba Vasu of Ward 122, and Alapakkam K Shanmugam of Ward 146 in the city.

According to Ripon Building sources, of the total 200 wards, four seats are now vacant due to the demise of sitting councillors.

DTNEXT Bureau

