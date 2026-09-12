DMK councillors of Coimbatore Corporation seek resolution against CM Vijay

“Either Mayor R Ranganayaki or Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja should have been invited to Chennai to hand over the award on behalf of the corporation. A resolution should be passed condemning the Chief Minister for ignoring the elected representatives and officials of the civic body,” the DMK councillors demanded.

However, Congress councillor Alagu Jeyabalan opposed the demand resulting in heated exchanges. Their protest led to a brief commotion in the council hall. Despite these disruptions, as many as 128 resolutions were passed unanimously in the meeting.

In a rare show of unity, the DMK and AIADMK councillors came together to protest various proposals, including the proposed Rs 450 crore waste-to-energy project at Vellalore dump yard and over high charges for water by the Suez, which manages water supply in Coimbatore.