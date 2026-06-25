DMK councillors flag covered Stalin photos, illegal birthday banners in GCC council

Several councillors alleged that Stalin’s photos had been removed from ward committee meeting halls and remained covered on road medians, bus shelters and welfare scheme displays.

As a majority of councillors belong to the DMK, Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar requested the commissioner to issue a circular to zonal officers to address the issue. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal chairperson R Saritha said, “The problem extended beyond ward committee halls. Photos of the former CM on the median of the 70-feet road in Kolathur have also been covered.”