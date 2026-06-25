DMK councillors flag covered Stalin photos, illegal birthday banners in GCC council

CHENNAI: DMK councillors on Wednesday raised objections in the council meeting over the removal and covering of former CM Stalin’s photos at various public places, while also complaining about illegal banners put up for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s birthday.
Several councillors alleged that Stalin’s photos had been removed from ward committee meeting halls and remained covered on road medians, bus shelters and welfare scheme displays.
As a majority of councillors belong to the DMK, Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar requested the commissioner to issue a circular to zonal officers to address the issue. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal chairperson R Saritha said, “The problem extended beyond ward committee halls. Photos of the former CM on the median of the 70-feet road in Kolathur have also been covered.”
She also flagged the poster menace and illegal banners erected on CM’s birthday, alleging that they were obstructing pedestrian pathways. “Displays highlighting schemes implemented by the previous DMK government at bus shelters are also being covered,” she pointed out.
DMK councillor Parithi Elamsuruthi (Ward 99) piped in that names and photos of DMK leaders covered during the Model Code of Conduct period had not yet been restored. He urged the Corporation to undertake a mass cleaning drive, stating that several of these photos, papers and other materials must remain in public spaces.
Responding to the concerns, Mayor Priya directed officials to act without bias, uncover the covered photos of the former CM and launch a drive to clear illegal banners and posters. “The Corporation can publicise government schemes at bus shelters. Photos of former CM Stalin must continue to feature in ongoing projects taken up during the DMK regime, while photos of the current CM can be displayed in development works undertaken by the present government,” she clarified.