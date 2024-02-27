DMK councillor’s father hacked to death by armed gang in Dindigul

MADURAI: Father of the DMK councillor in Dindigul was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Dindigul on Monday evening. The deceased victim was identified as Nagarajan (52).

The incident happened at around 3.15 pm, when the ill-fated Nagarajan was riding a bike on Gandhiji New Road. The assailants followed him and sprayed chili powder on his face before hacking him to death, sources said.

Dindigul North Town police rushed to the spot, inspected the crime scene and held inquiries, which revealed that the murder plot was an act of revenge.

Local sources said Siva, the DMK councillor of Ward 25 of Dindigul Corporation, was one of the accused in the murder of Chandrasekar in 2019. Chandrasekar was a history-sheetee with over four cases of crime.

Two unidentified persons, who could be relatives of Chandrasekar, were said to have committed such a brutal murder and fled the scene. Based on a complaint, a case has been filed and investigation is on, sources said.