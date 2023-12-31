DMK councillor, son among six arrested for auto driver's murder

CHENNAI: A DMK ward councilor of Tambaram Corporation, his son, and four others were arrested by the Chengelpet police for the alleged murder of an auto driver in Padalam, ten days ago.

Chengelpet District police arrested R Dhamodharan alias Kodi Dhamodharan, councillor of the 45th ward in Tambaram Corporation, his son, Yojesh (23) and their associates - Stephen Raj (34), Praveen (33), Rajkumar (32) and Poongavanam (34).

While Dhamodharan and Yojesh were arrested on Saturday night, four others were arrested on Sunday.

Police had first found the victim's body on December 21 after public alerted them. Police said that his head was smashed with a boulder.

The victim, Kumar (40) of Kolapakkam near Vandalur had bad blood with the councilor for the last few months, police investigations revealed.

About six months ago, Dhamodharan's wife had died by suicide and for some reason, the councillor believed that the auto driver was the reason behind his wife's suicide, a police official said.

On December 20, Dhamodharan and his gang abducted Kumar in a car and murdered him. They then dumped his body near Padalam and fled.

After sustained investigations, police arrested the accused on Sunday.

All six of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.