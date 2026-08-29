DMK Councillor seeks city-wide survey of OSR lands, proper transfer to Corporation

Chandran cited an instance in Ward 167, SIP Colony, where an OSR parcel was allegedly assessed for property tax, adding that officials had failed to identify it as OSR land and steps were now being taken to cancel the assessment.

He said that the issue was not confined to the particular property and urged the GCC to conduct a comprehensive survey of OSR lands across all zones. Mayor R Priya agreed that several OSR parcels were either under private maintenance or had not been handed over to the Corporation.