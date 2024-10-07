DMK councillor seeks bribe to allow Metro Water works; booked, suspended from party

CHENNAI: A Chennai Corporation DMK councillor was booked by the police for allegedly threatening Metro Water officials and a contractor, preventing them from carrying out a project.

Councillor of ward 144 of the City Corporation, A Stalin, had allegedly taken his men to a site in Maduravoyal where a Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) project is underway and prevented the workers from carrying out works. He allegedly issued threats over the phone to both CMWSSB officials and the contractor.

The councillor allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the contractor for allowing them to carry out the work. Subsequently, a CMWSSB engineer filed a complaint with Koyambedu police after which he was booked.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, DMK general secretary, Duraimurugan issued the order suspending the councillor from the primary membership and all party posts after receiving complaints.