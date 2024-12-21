DMK councillor, residents protest against Tiruchy Corporation over civic issues

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the civic administration failed to provide any developmental works in their ward, residents led by a DMK councillor staged a protest in Tiruchy.

The Mayor, also from the DMK, visited them and assured them of the facilities they had demanded.

Residents from ward no 60, headed by council member Kajamalai Vijay, blocked the road on Saturday, claiming that their area lacks several basic needs, including drinking water, street lights, underground drainage and road facilities. The protesting residents said that there are several educational institutions in the ward, but the sewage has been overflowing on the road, putting residents at health risk.

“It was our ward council member Kajamalai Vijay's idea protest,” one of the agitating residents said.

They said that the council member had approached the officials for the past two years and even met Mayor Mu Anbalagan to resolve the issue, but in vain. So, Vijay had suggested a protest, and the residents supported him, they said.

The residents, headed by Vijay, assembled at the Kajamalai main road and blocked vehicle movement. On information, Mayor Anbalagan rushed to the spot and held talks with the council members and the residents. Upon the Mayor's assurances, the residents dispersed from the spot.