DMK councillor, lawyer arrested for misbehaving with flight attendant

CHENNAI: A DMK councillor from Tiruvallur district and an advocate were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting a flight attendant in a service from Chennai to Delhi.
The incident reportedly happened on February 25 on an IndiGo flight that departed from the city airport at around 4 pm.
According to police sources, the two passengers were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and created a disturbance onboard. They allegedly refused to remain seated, addressed the flight attendant inappropriately, and used abusive language.
The complaint states that the men questioned her about her native place in a threatening tone. When she replied that she was from Madurai, they allegedly mocked her by asking if she was from Andipatti or Kallupatti.
It is further said that while the aircraft was mid-air, when the attendant approached their seats as part of her duties, one of them pressed her on the back of her left shoulder inappropriately.
After the return flight from Delhi landed in Chennai on February 26, the attendant approached the Meenambakkam All Women's Police Station and lodged a formal complaint detailing the harassment.
Based on the seating details provided by the airline, the police identified the two passengers as Prabhakaran (36), a DMK councillor from Tiruvallur district, and Thiagu (36), a lawyer involved in real estate.
The Meenambakkam all-women police registered a case against the duo under relevant provisions of laws about offences against women and aviation safety regulations.
Summons were issued asking them to appear for an inquiry on February 26, but they did not turn up for questioning.
On Monday, around 5 pm, when the two men arrived in Chennai from Delhi on another IndiGo flight, the police intercepted and arrested them at the airport.
They were taken to the Meenambakkam all-women police station for further interrogation. The police said steps are being taken to produce the accused before a court and remand them in judicial custody.