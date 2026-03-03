DMK councillor, lawyer arrested for misbehaving with flight attendant

The incident reportedly happened on February 25 on an IndiGo flight that departed from the city airport at around 4 pm.

According to police sources, the two passengers were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and created a disturbance onboard. They allegedly refused to remain seated, addressed the flight attendant inappropriately, and used abusive language.

The complaint states that the men questioned her about her native place in a threatening tone. When she replied that she was from Madurai, they allegedly mocked her by asking if she was from Andipatti or Kallupatti.

It is further said that while the aircraft was mid-air, when the attendant approached their seats as part of her duties, one of them pressed her on the back of her left shoulder inappropriately.