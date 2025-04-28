DMK councillor demands ministerial post for Ponmudy, attempts self-immolation

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Villupuram district on Sunday when a DMK councillor from Villupuram attempted self-immolation, demanding a ministerial post for senior leader Ponmudy.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Ponmudy, who served as the Forest Minister, was relieved of his post in a recent cabinet reshuffle. Infuriated by this, some of the DMK cadres in Villupuram staged a protest and one of them threw his bike on the ground and set it on fire.

However, the situation escalated when Thiruvennainallur town panchayat 15th ward councillor Bakiyaraj doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted him to the Mundiyambakkam government hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.