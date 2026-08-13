DMK council member held for hoarding weapons in Kumbakonam

According to the police, the arrested person is R Santhosh Kumar (41), a resident of Yagasalai Street in Kumbakonam and a Corporation Council member (Ward No 12) belonging to the DMK. After receiving information that the council member had been hoarding lethal weapons, the Kumbakonam Taluk police conducted an elaborate search operation. The police also initiated a vehicle inspection.

Subsequently, the police found that Santhosh Kumar had hoarded weapons in his house and in his vehicle. Soon, the police seized the weapons and arrested him. Later, he was lodged in Kumbakonam prison.