DMK costs additional MP seats for TN, fails women’s cause: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday alleged that the DMK government had deprived Tamil Nadu of an opportunity to increase its political representation in Parliament by opposing the delimitation proposal.
In a statement posted on X, he said that Tamil Nadu had lost its “rightful share” of 20 additional Lok Sabha seats, which could have enhanced its political influence.
He claimed that the opportunity, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would have resulted in a 50% increase in seats for the State. Accusing CM Stalin of failing to grasp the implications, he said the DMK had “blindly opposed” the move.
EPS argued that if delimitation had been carried out based on the 2011 Census, Tamil Nadu would have lost nine seats, but due to the State government’s opposition, the exercise would now be based on the 2026 Census, potentially leading to a greater loss.
Referring to the women’s reservation issue, he recalled, “In 1998, former CM Jayalalithaa had supported the Bill under the leadership of then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but it did not pass due to opposition from parties that are now part of the INDIA bloc. The DMK, by opposing the recent Bill, has undermined that legacy and caused injustice to women across the country.”
Questioning the State government, he asked what exactly it was celebrating, whether it was the “damage” caused to Tamil Nadu’s future or the loss of an opportunity to advance women's empowerment.