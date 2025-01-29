DMK convenes MPs’ meeting today at Anna Arivalayam ahead of Union Budget

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has convened a meeting with MPs, headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, at Anna Arivalayam on January 29 at 11 am.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, all Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be gathering at the Murasoli Maran Hall in Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday to discuss about the upcoming Union Budget.

The meeting will focus on the party’s floor strategy for the upcoming budget session of Parliament, scheduled for February 1.

It is also reported that CM Stalin will provide strategic guidance to the MPs on how to convey their demands to the central government.