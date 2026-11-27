CHENNAI: With the ensuing Parliament session approaching, the Opposition DMK has convened a consultative meeting of its MPs to discuss the party's strategy in both Houses.
DMK general secretary Duraimurugan issued an invitation for the meeting on Friday, stating that it would be held at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday at 10 am. All party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been asked to attend without fail.
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet from November 30, while the Rajya Sabha session will commence on December 2.