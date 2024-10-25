CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its Assembly constituency observers here on October 28 to discuss the preparations for the 2026 Assembly polls.

A release issued by the DMK high command on Friday said that a consultation of the Assembly constituency observers appointed by the party high command would be held at 11am on October 28 at Kalaignar Arangam in party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

Chief Minister M K Stalin would chair the meeting of the observers, who have been instructed to compulsorily participate in the same.

The DMK appointed observers for all 234 Assembly constituencies to oversee and coordinate the 2026 Assembly poll preparations.

The ruling party had appointed observers for the Assembly constituencies much the same way for the April - June 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which the party-led alliance had swept.

The party retained nearly a fifth of the LS poll observers for the Assembly poll work and relieved the rest for want of performance.

Youth, mainly members of the youth wing of the party, were substantially accommodated as observers at the behest of the influential Deputy Chief Minister and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Another significant change in the observers’ appointment has been the choice of constituencies.

The DMK high command made sure that no retained observer was appointed in charge of the same constituency he or she was overseeing during the Lok Sabha polls.