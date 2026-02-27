DMK, Congress seat-sharing talks begin on Feb 28

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai confirmed that the talks will be held at Anna Arivalayam. “I, along with AICC state in-charge Girish Chodankar, co-in-charge Niveditha Alva and other members, will participate,” he said.

The Congress, a key constituent of the DMK-led alliance, has been pressing for a share in power, a higher number of Assembly seats and Rajya Sabha berths, even as informal consultations have taken place between senior leaders of the two parties. However, structured discussions between the officially appointed seat-sharing committees are yet to begin.