DMK, Congress seal it at 28 Assembly seats

The Congress had been demanding 39 Assembly seats, two Rajya Sabha seats and a share in power, while the DMK initially began negotiations by offering 25 seats, the same number allotted to the party in the 2021 Assembly election, along with a Rajya Sabha seat. However, Chodankar rejected the offer. As the talks reached the brink of collapse, Chidambaram stepped in and secured 28 seats and one Rajya Sabha seat for the party.

Speaking to reporters after the signing of the agreement, Selvaperunthagai said the Congress high command would announce the party’s Upper House candidate and expressed satisfaction with the pact. Responding to questions about the delay in finalising the alliance, he said it was normal for seat-sharing discussions to take place over multiple rounds. “We have made the right decision at the right time,” he said.