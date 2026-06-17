DMK, Congress clash over installation of portraits

The controversy erupted when DMK councillors, led by Mayor R Ranganayaki, pressed for the installation of a portrait of former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the council chamber. In response, Congress councillors, led by floor leader Alagu Jayabalan, insisted that a portrait of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj should also be displayed.

The disagreement soon escalated into a sharp exchange of words between members of the two parties. Tensions flared further when DMK councillors brought a portrait of Stalin into the hall and attempted to install it. Mayor Ranganayaki joined party members in raising slogans in support of the move.

Congress councillors retaliated by bringing a portrait of Kamaraj into the council hall and demanding equal recognition for the veteran Congress leader. The standoff led to pushing and jostling among councillors, disrupting proceedings for nearly half an hour.

Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja intervened to restore order and urged councillors to allow the meeting to proceed. He clarified that existing rules permit the display of portraits of former Chief Ministers in the council hall and assured members that any decision would be taken in accordance with prescribed norms.