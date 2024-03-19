'DMK & Congress are two sides of same coin', says PM Narendra Modi

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tirades against the Congress- DMK combine by saying both the parties are two sides of the same coin involved in corruption and dynasty politics.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Salem, by sharing the dais with leaders of alliance parties in Tamil Nadu, Modi said, the DMK and Congress are two sides of the same coin.

“If one side is corruption, then the other side is dynasty rule. The next five years are pivotal for the growth of the nation and I will take strong measures against corruption,” he said.

Stating that 5G technologies were developed after Congress was sent home, the Prime Minister said, “The DMK involved in the 2 G scam has found a new concept for 5G technologies. It’s nothing but their desire to have their fifth generation (5G) inducted to power.”

The central government is intended to give several lakh crores for the development of Tamil Nadu, but the state government is functioning with a sole objective to loot that money. “One day will not be sufficient to speak on corruption by the DMK and Congress,” he said.

Harping on the issue of the Shakti remark by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister accused the INDIA bloc of trying to destroy ‘Hindu Shakti’. “Their true face is revealed. The Congress or DMK in the INDIA alliance has vowed to destroy Shakti and ‘sanatana dharma.’ They never miss an opportunity to humiliate the Hindu religion, but never utter a word on other religions. They are also opposed to installing ‘sengol’ in Parliament,” he said.

Listing out the various schemes brought out for the welfare of women in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said women provided a shield to BJP as they benefited most in Tamil Nadu.

Assuring that more welfare schemes will be rolled out for women as part of Modi’s guarantee, the Prime Minister said Tamil Nadu is a witness to how women were insulted by the DMK and Congress.

“They have shown their true face by insulting former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, when she was alive. And opposed the women reservation bill,” he said adding crimes against women have become rampant in Tamil Nadu.

Taking a further dig at DMK, Modi said the ruling party has lost its sleep on seeing the support for BJP and NDA alliance. “The people of Tamil Nadu have decided to vote for BJP and NDA alliance parties. So, the NDA will win by over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

In a show of strength at the public meeting, the leaders of alliance parties including PMK founder S Ramadoss, its president Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, TMC leader GK Vasan and Sarath Kumar, who had merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi with BJP, shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.