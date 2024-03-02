DMK, Cong tug-of-war over six seats; AICC dials Stalin

CHENNAI: As much as the numbers, choice of constituencies also appears to be a deterrent to finalising the seat sharing negotiations between the DMK and Congress.

Highly placed DMK sources disclosed to DT Next that the Dravidian party was unwilling to apportion at least five sitting Congress seats. If sources in the DMK are to be believed, the Congress seems to be keen on fielding its candidates in at least four sitting Congress seats, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Karur, Sivaganga and Tiruchy. While Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur and Karur are among the top choices in the DMK wish list, the Dravidian major could show generosity in Sivaganga in the event of influential Chidambarams convincing their high command to allot the seat to sitting MP Karti Chidambaram.

A DMK insider on condition of anonymity disclosed the acrimony between DMK districts units in Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur with the Congress MPs and the district secretaries have urged DMK to offer an opportunity to its own cadre this time. As far as Tiruchy is concerned, the DMK was walking the extra mile to secure the seat for MDMK leader Vaiko’s son Durai.

Clarity on the issue could be expected on Saturday when the AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Ajoy Kumar visits TN. According to influential DMK sources, the party was firm on its offer of eight seats, including Puducherry. If sources in both parties are to be believed, an influential Congress national general secretary was learnt to have reached out to the DMK high command over phone to end the deadlock.

Meanwhile, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai replaced Parliament coordinators of Krishnagiri, Arani, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi (SC) seats. He reinstated over half a dozen office-bearers in KS Alagiri’s native district Cuddalore.