DMK condemns proposed panel for V-C appointments

Recalling the previous DMK government's initiatives, he said then Governor RN Ravi had opposed the State government's proposal for a three-member search committee for Vice-Chancellor appointments.

He added that the DMK government had subsequently passed an amendment providing for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors by the Chief Minister. Wilson claimed that the legal position on the issue had since been settled through court proceedings and legislation.

Criticising the present TVK-led government, Wilson alleged that its proposal to include a UGC nominee in the five-member search committee amounted to surrendering the State's rights to the Union government.