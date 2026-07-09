DMK condemns proposed panel for V-C appointments

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday criticised the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to constitute a five-member search committee, including a nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC), for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to State universities.
Addressing reporters, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson alleged that the proposed mechanism was against the State's autonomy and its constitutional rights over higher education.
Explaining the party's stand, Wilson said the Constitution empowers the State government to administer State universities, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, faculty members and other staff.
Recalling the previous DMK government's initiatives, he said then Governor RN Ravi had opposed the State government's proposal for a three-member search committee for Vice-Chancellor appointments.
He added that the DMK government had subsequently passed an amendment providing for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors by the Chief Minister. Wilson claimed that the legal position on the issue had since been settled through court proceedings and legislation.
Criticising the present TVK-led government, Wilson alleged that its proposal to include a UGC nominee in the five-member search committee amounted to surrendering the State's rights to the Union government.
"By accepting a UGC nominee in the selection panel, the government is compromising Tamil Nadu's autonomy in higher education, " he said.
Wilson also questioned whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had advised the State government to dilute its stand on State rights.
"The government should not surrender the State's rights. Giving them away would amount to surrendering the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.