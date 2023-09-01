DMK committee members for INDIA alliance announced

CHENNAI: Shortly after the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, INDIA, in Mumbai, DMK has announced committee members to co-ordinate with in the alliance comprising 20+ political parties across India.



Accordingly, the committee members are as follows: TR Baalu MP (Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee, INDIA), Tiruchi Siva MP (Campaign Committee, INDIA), Dayanidhi Maran MP (Working Group for Social Media), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi MP (Working Group for Media) and A Raja MP (Working Group for Research).

Speaking after the meeting, Stalin said that the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) will be the face of the India alliance. He said their objective is to "dislodge the BJP regime."

Inputs from Bureau