DMK clarifies amid Duraimurugan snub reports

CHENNAI: Amid talks of sidelining the veteran DMK leader and party general secretary Duraimurugan, the DMK IT Wing has strongly condemned news reports claiming that the octogenarian was slighted at the party's Women Wing meeting at Arivalayam.
Amid news reports that Duraimurugan left the party event on Saturday without attending the proceedings, the party's IT Wing claimed that it was a figment of the media's imagination.
The incident occurred during a meeting organised by the DMK Women's Wing at Kalaignar Arangam in the party headquarters. According to sources, the programme had already commenced by the time Duraimurugan arrived at the venue.
Party functionaries said the senior leader reached the auditorium entrance with the assistance of his aide, Umapathy. However, after briefly staying there, he chose not to enter the hall and left the premises within minutes.
His departure fuelled speculation among party cadres, particularly amid discussions within the DMK on organisational restructuring following the party's recent electoral setback. Reports within party circles have suggested that changes to key organisational positions, including the general secretary, were under consideration even before the Assembly election, and that such discussions gained momentum after the defeat.
Duraimurugan's decision to leave without participating in the meeting or interacting with DMK president MK Stalin led to questions about whether he had been sidelined within the party.
However, party sources rejected suggestions of any humiliation or internal differences. They said the veteran leader decided to leave due to health concerns and the large crowd at the venue.
"He did not leave due to any disagreement or feeling of being slighted. Considering his age and health condition, he felt it would be better not to remain in a crowded environment owing to his health condition," a party source said.
Party insiders, however, maintained that there was no political significance to Duraimurugan's brief appearance and subsequent departure.