DMK clarifies amid Duraimurugan snub reports

Amid news reports that Duraimurugan left the party event on Saturday without attending the proceedings, the party's IT Wing claimed that it was a figment of the media's imagination.

The incident occurred during a meeting organised by the DMK Women's Wing at Kalaignar Arangam in the party headquarters. According to sources, the programme had already commenced by the time Duraimurugan arrived at the venue.

Party functionaries said the senior leader reached the auditorium entrance with the assistance of his aide, Umapathy. However, after briefly staying there, he chose not to enter the hall and left the premises within minutes.