DMK civic vice chief murder: 5 including 2 minors surrender

COIMBATORE: Five persons, including two minors, surrendered in a court in Sathyamangalam on Friday in connection with the brutal murder of a DMK functionary near Vandalur in Chennaion Thursday night.

The deceased VS Aramudhan, deputy chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union and union secretary of DMK’s Kattankulathur Union (North) unit, was hacked to death by a gang after chasing him down. They allegedly hurled petrol bombs on his car before executing the murder.

After preliminary inquiries, police suspected enmity in real estate business to be the reason behind the brutal murder. Special teams of police were then formed to nab the culprits based on evidence gathered from the scene of crime.

Meanwhile, five suspects identified as Muneeswaran (22) from Otteri, Satyaseelan (20) from Mannivakkam, Sampath Kumar (20) from Rakkiyapalayam in Tirupur, besides two minor boys aged 16 and 17 surrendered before the judicial magistrate court in Sathyamangalam on Friday. They were remanded in judicial custody and are likely to be taken into custody by police for inquiry.