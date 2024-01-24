DMK civic body chief joins AIADMK

COIMBATORE: Three DMK functionaries from Madurai, including a municipality chairperson, joined the AIADMK in the presence of general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Tuesday.

Usilampatti Municipality chairperson Sagunthala Kattabomman, Madurai South district literary wing organiser Vijay and another functionary ‘Solai’ Ravi joined the AIADMK by calling on Palaniswami at his house on Nedunjalai Nagar in Salem.

Addressing reporters jointly, the trio alleged that senior functionaries in DMK are curtailing their functioning by remaining as stumbling block.

“As far as DMK is concerned, it’s impossible to meet senior leaders, whereas Palaniswami can be met easily,” they said.