DMK cites Congress betrayal, to boycott INDIA bloc meeting

CHENNAI: In the first official sign that the DMK is moving away from the Congress at the national level, too, the party said it would boycott the INDIA bloc consultative meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 8.
However, the party said it would continue to raise issues that are common to opposition parties.
In a statement issued by the party headquarters on Thursday, the DMK said it had been the central force of the opposition grouping that eventually became the INDIA bloc and noted how party president MK Stalin has consistently raised his voice on issues affecting the people and protecting federal principles.
However, the party alleged, the Congress had betrayed the DMK in the post-election political scenario in Tamil Nadu. "The actions of the Congress have deeply affected the sentiments of DMK cadres. Respecting those sentiments, the DMK has decided not to participate in the meeting attended by the Congress," the statement said.
"Even while staying away from the meeting, the DMK will continue to raise its voice on issues that are also being highlighted by parties participating in the INDIA bloc," the statement added.