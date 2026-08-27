DMK cites Archaka scheme to Aadhav's anti-Dalit volley

Participating in the debate on the demands for grants of the Social Justice, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare departments, DMK members E Raja, Govi Chezhiaan, P K Sekarbabu, E V Velu, K N Nehru highlighted the party's contribution to social justice, including the creation of the Backward Classes Welfare Department and various welfare measures for Scheduled Castes.

Responding, Aadhav Arjuna acknowledged that the DMK had introduced the Anaithu Sathiyinarum Archakar Agalam scheme and described it as a good initiative.

However, he alleged that the scheme had not been fully implemented for five years and demanded data on the number of persons appointed as priests under it.

Former Minister PK Sekarbabu countered that the then Chief Minister, MK Stalin, had implemented the scheme. "MK Stalin removed the thorn that Periyar had felt in his heart," he said.