DMK cites Archaka scheme to Aadhav's anti-Dalit volley

CHENNAI: A debate on social justice in the Assembly on Thursday (August 27) turned into a sharp political confrontation between the ruling TVK and the DMK, with Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna questioning the lead Opposition's track record on social justice and demanding data on the implementation of the Anaithu Sathiyinarum Archakar Agalam scheme.
Participating in the debate on the demands for grants of the Social Justice, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare departments, DMK members E Raja, Govi Chezhiaan, P K Sekarbabu, E V Velu, K N Nehru highlighted the party's contribution to social justice, including the creation of the Backward Classes Welfare Department and various welfare measures for Scheduled Castes.
Responding, Aadhav Arjuna acknowledged that the DMK had introduced the Anaithu Sathiyinarum Archakar Agalam scheme and described it as a good initiative.
However, he alleged that the scheme had not been fully implemented for five years and demanded data on the number of persons appointed as priests under it.
Former Minister PK Sekarbabu countered that the then Chief Minister, MK Stalin, had implemented the scheme. "MK Stalin removed the thorn that Periyar had felt in his heart," he said.
Aadhav hit back, saying DMK members were well aware of who had challenged the scheme in court. The government would win the case and certainly implement the scheme, he said. He also questioned Sekarbabu's right to invoke Periyar's name.
The exchange escalated when Aadhav responded to DMK MLA Raja, citing the DMK's past association with the BJP.
He questioned why the party had remained in the BJP-led Union government, referred to its 1999-2003 alliance with the BJP and asked what stand it had taken during the Godhra riots.
He also questioned the DMK's record on Dalit welfare, claiming that 28% of Dalits continued to live in huts. He questioned whether merely changing the name of 'colonies' had addressed caste inequalities.
In a pointed personal reference, Aadhav said he had worked in the DMK between 2015 and 2021.
"I did not betray anyone where I worked. Stalin knows that," he said, warning that revealing what happened during those six years would not be in the DMK's interest.
Meanwhile, a heated exchange broke out over the murder of BSP State president K Armstrong and the subsequent transfer of the case to the CBI.
Speaking during the debate, Aadav Arjuna referred to the Vengaivayal issue and the murder of Armstrong, and said the slain BSP leader's wife, Porkodi, had sought a CBI probe during the previous DMK regime.
He said she had allegedly raised questions over the possible involvement of a former DMK minister in the case, but the then government had not transferred the investigation to the central agency.
Aadav Arjuna said the case was shifted to the CBI only after the TVK government came to power.
His remarks triggered protests from DMK members. Sekar Babu rose to respond, saying that he and Armstrong were born in the same constituency and that the DMK and its government had stood firmly with Armstrong's family following his murder.
He said the government had also extended support for the funeral arrangements.
Rejecting allegations of political violence, Sekar Babu said the DMK was not an organisation that resorted to violence to defeat its political opponents and added that they are ready to face the CBI investigation.
Aadav Arjuna then questioned why Sekar Babu was offering an explanation when he had not named anyone during his speech.
Sekar Babu subsequently sought the Speaker's permission to explain his remarks, but was not allowed to continue. DMK MLAs then shouted, demanding that the Speaker permit Sekar Babu to speak, leading to further commotion in the House.