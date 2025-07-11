DMK chief touches ground in Tiruvarur to build momentum for party’s ‘Oraniyil’ drive

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin resumed the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign in Tiruvarur and conducted a door-to-door membership drive on Thursday.

Stalin, who was on a road show at Tiruvarur on Wednesday evening, received petitions from the people. Subsequently, he stayed at a house in Sannidhi Street.

On Thursday morning, Stalin visited the houses in Sannidhi Street, along with Minister TRB Rajaa and local DMK leader ‘Poondi’ Kalaivanan, and commenced the membership drive. The people from the area welcomed him and interacted with the Chief Minister.

The locals said that it was a new experience for them to have a VVIP guest at their houses and appreciated him for interacting with them without hesitation.

The DMK president took selfies with the people during a mission to expand the party's cadre base. Stalin also inspected facilities at Samooga Needhi Students' hostel as part of his Tiruvarur visit.