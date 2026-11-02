DMK chief Stalin slams TVK govt over GST slump, loss of Rs 1,614 crore Korean investment to AP

The former chief minister highlighted two critical developments that he claimed exposed the fiscal mismanagement and administrative failures of the state government.

He said on 'X' that under the TVK regime, Tamil Nadu's Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue growth has hit an unprecedented low, sinking well below the national average (of 22.9 per cent in October).

"The economic growth of Tamil Nadu has been completely buried under the TVK rule," he remarked, pointing to the latest fiscal indicators as proof of a deteriorating state economy.