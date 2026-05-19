DMK chief Stalin meets review panel amid finger-pointing over poll loss

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the constituency-wise assessment committee constituted by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to analyse the party's defeat in the recent Assembly election
The review meeting was attended by DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Sources said that during the ongoing review interactions, several second-rung leaders and party functionaries alleged that the PEN organisation, headed by Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy, was one of the major reasons for the party's poll debacle.
In response to recent criticism, Sabareesan defended PEN, stating that "oversimplifying a large political outcome into one narrative is not useful because it does not reflect reality."
Against this backdrop, Stalin, Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi held discussions on the feedback emerging from the review process and the organisational mood within the party.
Meanwhile, Alim Ali Buhari, former general secretary of the state youth Congress committee, joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin.
Following the electoral setback, Stalin had constituted a 36-member committee to conduct field-level reviews across all Assembly constituencies and identify the reasons behind the party's poor performance.