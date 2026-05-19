DMK chief Stalin meets review panel amid finger-pointing over poll loss

In response to recent criticism, Sabareesan defended PEN, stating that "oversimplifying a large political outcome into one narrative is not useful because it does not reflect reality."

Against this backdrop, Stalin, Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi held discussions on the feedback emerging from the review process and the organisational mood within the party.

Meanwhile, Alim Ali Buhari, former general secretary of the state youth Congress committee, joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin.