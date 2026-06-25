DMK chief Stalin drops hint on alliances, hits back at CM Vijay

Pointing out that Karunanidhi always kept alliances safe, Stalin affirmed that he would not let go of any alliance. "But if partners leave on their own, I cannot say anything. Today, people are saying that alliances are not needed at all. We will definitely consider that," he said.

The DMK leader also launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his recent "Where is your father?" made in the state assembly.

The attack comes after Vijay mockingly inquired about the whereabouts of Stalin to taunt Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in the assembly recently.

"Do not search for the father there; he is etched in the hearts of the people," Stalin retorted. "Whether I am in the Assembly or not, I am in the people's forum. I have been in politics for 60 years and have always been with the people".