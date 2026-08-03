DMK chief Stalin congratulates Prashant Kishor over Bankipur assembly bypoll victory

Prashant Kishor, a former political strategist who had previously engineered campaigns for leaders like Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, secured his party's first entry into the Bihar Assembly in his electoral debut, delivering a major upset to the ruling BJP in its traditional bastion.

Taking to 'X', Stalin said, “Congratulations to #JanSuraaj founder Thiru. @PrashantKishor on his resounding win in the #Bankipur bypoll, marking @JanSuraajOnline's first electoral victory."