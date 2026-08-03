DMK chief Stalin congratulates Prashant Kishor over Bankipur assembly bypoll victory

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday (August 3) congratulated Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor following his resounding victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-poll in Bihar.
Prashant Kishor, a former political strategist who had previously engineered campaigns for leaders like Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, secured his party's first entry into the Bihar Assembly in his electoral debut, delivering a major upset to the ruling BJP in its traditional bastion.
Taking to 'X', Stalin said, “Congratulations to #JanSuraaj founder Thiru. @PrashantKishor on his resounding win in the #Bankipur bypoll, marking @JanSuraajOnline's first electoral victory."
"Wishing him success in serving the people of the Bankipur constituency and the state of Bihar," the former CM added. Prashant Kishor also met with actor-turned-politician Vijay in Chennai last year to offer his guidance and analysis for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party's debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The Jan Suraaj Party founder made a historic electoral debut, winning the by-poll for Bihar’s prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency, in a big blow to the BJP, which had held the seat since 1995.
The defeat, coming days after the massive Gen Z protests across the country, was even more stinging because the seat was last held by BJP president Nitin Nabin, whose elevation necessitated the by-poll on August 30.