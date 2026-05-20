DMK Chief MK Stalin pays floral tribute to Pandit Iyothee Thass on his 181st birth anniversary

Several state ministers and senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also joined the Chief Minister in honouring the philosopher and reformer. Earlier on May 18, Vijay chaired a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department to assess the state's power infrastructure and financial health, while also issuing major directives for the renovation and modernisation of 'Amma Canteens' across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed assessment regarding the power generation capacity, current electricity demand, and distribution networks.

Following detailed discussions with the concerned government department secretaries, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately improve infrastructure facilities at the canteens and procure necessary cooking equipment. Since the inception of the TVK government, the Chief Minister has implemented several key decisions.