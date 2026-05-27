DMK chief MK Stalin condemns ED raids on CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan; flays Congress

CHENNAI: DMK president and former TN chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday condemned the raids of the Enforcement Directorate against the former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and criticised the use of central agencies against Opposition leaders.
In a post on X, the DMK president said it was wrong to unleash central investigative agencies against political opponents.
Stalin also referred to remarks made by certain Congress leaders who had earlier questioned why Pinarayi Vijayan had not faced action from central agencies.
“Some Congress leaders irresponsibly alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan had not been targeted by enforcement agencies. These raids have now rendered such opinions meaningless,” Stalin said.