DMK celebrates fete; Murasoli silent

Stalin said the country was moving towards a bright future where the dreams of millions of people would be realised. "We create the future with knowledge, brotherhood and humanity. Let us move forward with unity," he said.

However, while the DMK celebrated Independence Day at its headquarters, the party's official mouthpiece, Murasoli, declared Saturday a holiday. Sources in the daily said that whenever the DMK was in the Opposition, Murasoli remained closed on Independence Day.