DMK can’t hijack student protests: Minister R Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Law Minister R Nirmalkumar has accused the DMK of attempting to hijack and politicise the ongoing student protests against NEET, saying that the opposition party’s Gen Z T shirt wearing manipulators were chasen out of such protests.
“The Tamil Nadu government cannot bypass NEET simply by passing a State law, as central laws cannot be overridden that way. Our stance has been clear from the beginning-we do not want NEET,” the Energy Resources and Law Minister said.
He dismissed the political rhetoric surrounding the issue, calling the resignation demands and legislative moves mere “eye-wash” that would do little to help students. Targeting the DMK’s role in the recent protests, he alleged that party workers were trying to hijack the student-led agitation.
“The DMK is trying to hijack the movement, which is a cheap political act. Students themselves chased them away,” he said.