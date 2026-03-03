DMK can’t cross 30 sans Congress: TVK

CHENNAI: TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar claimed here on Monday that DMK would struggle to win even 25 to 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections if the Congress exits its alliance.
He described the Congress as TVK’s “natural partner” that connects the nation and is respected by the people of TN.
He alleged that the DMK’s leadership and ministers have treated the national party with a lack of “basic respect,” leading to the current friction within the ruling coalition.
“The DMK is in a state of deep fear after seeing TVK’s field reports and surveys. This is why they are desperately trying to induct anyone into their alliance, even parties like the DMDK, which no one expected them to touch,” he said.